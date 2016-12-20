Harrisburg mayor announces holiday plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, PA. - Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the city has a lot to offer city goers this holiday season. People can visit the "Season of Light" show at the state museum, which focuses on people's fascination with lights, especially around the holidays. Papenfuse also announced plans for New Year's Eve, saying there will be a celebration at the M.L.K. City Government Center, followed by the dropping of the giant strawberry and fireworks. He also spoke about a new initiative to help small businesses in the city this time of year.

"They do a huge percentage of their business during these weeks of the year," said Eric Papenfuse, Harrisburg mayor. "That's why we're trying so hard to promote coming to Harrisburg for shopping, visiting, buying gifts and having dinner."

The mayor says parking in the city will be free on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas. Also, on New Year's, parking at street meters will be $10 at the Market Square Garage from 5 PM to 5 AM.