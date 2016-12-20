Lower Paxton woman jailed on bad checks, theft charges

Amber Shatto

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Paxton Township Police have charged, Amber R. Shatto, age 34, with Theft By Deception, Bad Checks  and Criminal Conspiracy/Theft by Deception.  Shatto was arrested on December 15.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of multiple checks that were deposited into Member’s 1st ATM’s followed by immediate cash withdrawals where the checks that were deposited were written from a frozen and/or closed bank account.

Following arraignment Shatto was sent to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.