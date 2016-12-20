Mailboxes damaged by gunfire in Leola area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – At about 2:45 am, on Monday, December 19, multiple gunshots were heard in the area of the 300 block of E. Eby Road, Leola.

Two mailboxes and a business sign were discovered damaged from the gunfire. A similar incident occurred in the Leola area on November 11 where traffic signs were destroyed by gunfire. There were no reported injuries to persons or livestock in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp Police at (717) 291-4676.