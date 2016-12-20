× ‘Minutes before we were standing right where the truck hit’ Lancaster County man in Berlin during attack

BERLIN, GERMANY- Minutes before an apparent terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany a Lancaster County man was shopping there.

“Ten minutes before we were standing right where the truck hit. A good friend of mine bought a little Christmas decoration from a stand that I would be willing to bet is not there anymore,” said Andrew Thomas, a Hempfield High School graduate.

He is okay. He is studying in Germany and was in Berlin, with friends when the attack occurred.

“I mean everything in the city is so beautiful. There are so many Christmas markets. Everyone loves being outside this time of year and now I think people are very hesitant. You can tell people today even on the street, as they saw trucks going by I think people were very visibly uneasy,” he said.

He adds it is scary, but he plans to graduate and continue living in Germany.