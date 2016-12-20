× Newville man sentenced for dealing heroin that led to 3 deaths

CARLISLE, Pa,. — A Newville man was sentenced on Tuesday for dealing heroin that led to three deaths last year.

Corey Palson, 26, was sentenced to 34-to-68 years in state prison on several charges, including three counts of heroin delivery resulting in death. He was found guilty by a jury earlier this year.

According to Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed, Palson brought the heroin from Philadelphia and distributed it in Cumberland County, leading to the deaths of Lorraine Avery, Michael Sullivan, and Nicole Tubbs.

Prior to his sentencing, family members of the three victims spoke before the judge, pleading to give Palson the maximum sentence.

“He made his living off of ruining others lives,” said Mayling Bittner, mother of Lorraine Avery.

Following the hearing, the Cumberland County District Attorney held a press conference about the sentencing.

