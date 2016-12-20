Not as cold Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEEK BEGINS COLD: It’s a cold start Tuesday under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures are in the lower to middle teens! Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning. Afternoon temperatures are still on the cold side, but not as cold as yesterday. It remains dry for the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Readings are in the 30s. Skies are still clear for the night, but it isn’t as cold as the morning. Expect overnight low temperatures in the upper teens to middle 20s.

MILD MIDWEEK: Temperatures moderate further through the middle of the week, turning on the milder side for this time of year. Wednesday brings milder temperatures with plenty of sunshine to start. Some clouds move in during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower to middle 40s. Thursday brings our next chance for showers. A few flakes could mix in late in the wake of the system, but nothing that would be a bother. Expect highs in the 40s for Thursday as well.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: The holiday weekend has a few small shower chances, but there is nothing expected to slow down travels. No white Christmas expected for us! Christmas Eve brings the chance for a few showers as a weak wave crosses our area. Christmas Day looks mainly dry, meaning no issues heading to your destinations. Temperatures are mild both days, with readings well into the 40s. Monday is even milder and looks mainly dry at this time. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!