Olivia’s warms up the FOX43 kitchen with Greek butter almond cookies

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Kourabiedes- Greek butter almond cookies w fresh rosemary
1 cup crushed toasted almonds
2 tbsp toasted sunflower seeds
2 cups sweet butter, room temperature
2 egg yolks
2 tbsp amaretto
1/2 tsp almond extract
4 cups flour
1 tsp baking soda
4 cups 10x sugar
1 tsp fresh rosemary (finely diced)
In a bowl, whip the butter until light and fluffy. Add 4 tbsp 10x sugar and the egg yolks, mix well. Stir in amaretto, almond extract, almonds, rosemary, & seeds.
In a separate bowl, sift flour & baking powder.
Add the flour mix to the butter mix, constantly mixing until smooth. Roll out the dough on a surface dusted w 10x sugar. Cut into desired shapes. Bake at 325*F approx 20 mins or until very lightly browned. Remove from oven & let cool on cookie racks for approx 5 minutes. Sift 10x sugar all over the tops of your cookies. Enjoy!
Eggnog (no egg) bourbon balls
2 cups 10x sugar
5 tbsp cocoa (hot chocolate mix)
3 cups vanilla wafers crushed
3 cups ginger snaps crushed
2 cups crushed almonds
1 cup rum
1/2 tsp nutmeg
Cocktails
Surfin santa's eggnog
Eggnog spiked w blue chair bay coconut rum, and a hint of captain morgan topped off w freshly grated nutmeg
Cinnful sorbet shots
Equal parts rumchata and lemoncello. Perfect for sipping as you wrap the last of your presents!