Olivia’s warms up the FOX43 kitchen with Greek butter almond cookies

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Kourabiedes- Greek butter almond cookies w fresh rosemary

1 cup crushed toasted almonds

2 tbsp toasted sunflower seeds

2 cups sweet butter, room temperature

2 egg yolks

2 tbsp amaretto

1/2 tsp almond extract

4 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

4 cups 10x sugar

1 tsp fresh rosemary (finely diced)

In a bowl, whip the butter until light and fluffy. Add 4 tbsp 10x sugar and the egg yolks, mix well. Stir in amaretto, almond extract, almonds, rosemary, & seeds.

In a separate bowl, sift flour & baking powder.

Add the flour mix to the butter mix, constantly mixing until smooth. Roll out the dough on a surface dusted w 10x sugar. Cut into desired shapes. Bake at 325*F approx 20 mins or until very lightly browned. Remove from oven & let cool on cookie racks for approx 5 minutes. Sift 10x sugar all over the tops of your cookies. Enjoy!

Eggnog (no egg) bourbon balls

2 cups 10x sugar

5 tbsp cocoa (hot chocolate mix)

3 cups vanilla wafers crushed

3 cups ginger snaps crushed

2 cups crushed almonds

1 cup rum

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Cocktails

Surfin santa's eggnog

Eggnog spiked w blue chair bay coconut rum, and a hint of captain morgan topped off w freshly grated nutmeg

Cinnful sorbet shots

Equal parts rumchata and lemoncello. Perfect for sipping as you wrap the last of your presents!