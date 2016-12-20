× Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say it happened Tuesday night just after 7:00 P.M., on the 2900 block of South Cumberland Blvd. in Camp Hill.

Police say the victim, 66-year-old Diana Davidson, was struck and killed by the car while she was out walking her dogs.

Officials say the dogs also died in the incident.

Police have identified the driver as 33-year-old Brandon Baker of Etters.

Camp Hill Borough Police and the State Police are investigating the crash.