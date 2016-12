× Pedestrian struck, killed in Harrisburg on Monday evening

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday evening and died while in surgery.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west on State Street.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old male, appeared to have been crossing the street.

He was immediately taken to Hershey Medical but died during surgery.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and traffic safety was called to investigate.