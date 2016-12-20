× Police lead on car chase in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday, Dec. 18 at around 7 p.m. Sgt. Heim was on patrol in the area of the 800 block of Prangley Ave. when Sgt. Heim observed a male enter a 2007 GMC Yukon. The driver accelerated the vehicle causing the tires to squeal then failed to stop at a stop sign.

Sgt. Heim followed the vehicle and witnessed the driver failing to stop at two more stop signs. As the driver headed north on Pearl St. Sgt. Heim activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and lead Sgt. Heim and several other patrol cars on a chase. The pursuit lasted about four minutes and took place across several streets in the southwest and northwest areas of Lancaster City.

The vehicle was then found abandoned at the intersection of Race Ave. and W. James St. The driver was no longer in the vehicle and had fled on foot.

Sgt. Heim conducted a follow-up investigation and was able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver was identified as Travis Lee Daily. Sgt. Heim filed a Criminal Complaint charging Daily with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Driving Vehicle as Safe Speed, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Careless Driving, and Stop Signs and Yield Signs.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 19 Daily walked into the police station and was taken into Custody.