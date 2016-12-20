× Police search for suspect who robbed Genuine Tobacco in Millersville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, Dec. 8 at around 8:45 p.m. officers from Millersville Borough Police Department were called to a robbery that just occurred at the Genuine Tobacco store on W. Frederick St. in Millersville Borough.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’11”, with a thin build, wearing a Dickies style button down jacket with a built in gray hooded liner and two chest pockets, and dirt or paint on the back of the jacket.

The suspect had covered his face with a dark mask or cloth and was wearing a dark colored baseball hat with a logo and a yellow or lighter colored brim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millersville Borough Police Department Detective Jason Scott at (717)872-4657 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in this case.