Poll: How much progress has Pennsylvania made to eliminate illegal drugs?

Over a year ago, three midstate 20-year-olds died in heroin-related deaths. The drug dealer who supplied heroin to them was charged with three counts of drug delivery resulting in death, and a count of involuntary manslaughter.

Corey Palson, of Newville, the accused dealer, was convicted in 2015 by a Cumberland County jury after a four-day trial. He he was sentenced today to 34 years in state prison.

While heroin, and other recreational drugs, has seemingly spread throughout almost all corners of Central, Pennsylvania, law enforcement, legislators and public officials have worked toward establishing laws that would eliminate the epidemic. Eliminating the heroin epidemic, includes revising state and local laws, where dealers are charged when a user dies from a fatal drug overdose.

The number of heroin-related deaths has recently increased from year-to-year. However, the use of FDA-approved opiate antidotes have also saved lives. Even with implementing various legal approaches, authorities say there is still a great risk of obtaining and using drugs that ruin peoples’ lives.

How much progress has Pennsylvania made to eliminate illegal drugs?