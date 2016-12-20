Secret Santa makes record donation to local police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNHIP, Pa. -- The members of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County are extending a warm thank you to a generous Secret Santa. An anonymous donor gave the department $5,000. The township's public safety director says it's the largest private donation ever given to the department.

"The family that donated this money made a point of saying that they were upset by the negative national press that seems to be criticizing and second-guessing almost everything police do," said David Spotts. "They were aware that Lower Paxton Township has a great police department and wanted to do something tangible to help with that. But $5,000 is just above and beyond -- and the fact that it's anonymous, you know it's heartfelt."

Spotts says the money will fund a Youth Forensics Academy, as well as the promotion of health and welfare among department staff.