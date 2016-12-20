× Shippensburg University President announces retirement

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University President, George F. Harpster “Jody” Harpster, Jr., Ph.D., announced that he will retire effective Jan. 20, 2017.

“It is with a heavy heart that Leslie and I have made the difficult decision to announce my retirement effective January 20, 2017. Important family health matters have arisen that require our attention and so we must do what is best for both ourselves and the University,” said Harpster in a letter to the university community.