× Lancaster County students reach toy drive goal and shave their heads

LANCASTER, Pa. – Toys for Tots in Lancaster County will help over 12,000 kids this holiday season according to organizers. Donations have been down this year. Students at Lancaster Catholic stepped into help. They set a goal of raising 600 toys. If they reached their goal, six students would buzz their heads. They exceeded their goal.

“That was definitely awesome. I knew our goal was 600 and to get 750 that’s awesome,” said Senior Bryan Downey.

Barbers from Sharper Image II in Lancaster volunteered to do the haircuts.