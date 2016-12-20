× Susquehanna Township man charged after slashing a man with a knife

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Monday, Dec. 19, Ajani Posey allegedly forcibly entered a home and slashed a man with a knife in an attempted home invasion robbery.

20-year-old Posey of Queens Dr. in Susquehanna Twp. was charged by the Penbrook Police Department with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, and Burglary.

The target of the robbery was not present when Posey is alleged to have entered the home. However, another adult household member was home and sustained non-life threatening injuries during the attack.

Posey was taken into custody near the Dauphin County Probation offices on Gibson Boulevard in Steelton less than 24 hours after the attack. The incident was not a random event.