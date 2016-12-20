× Trump ‘closely monitoring’ terror attacks

President-elect Donald Trump is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Germany and Turkey.

He is “regular contact with his national security team with regard to the developing situation in Europe and Turkey” and “closely monitoring and being briefed on these rapidly unfolding events,” transition spokesman Jason Miller said Tuesday.

But transition officials have not answered repeated inquiries from CNN on whether he received the President’s Daily Brief Tuesday, or specifically who briefed him.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence did receive the President’s Daily Brief Tuesday, a transition source said, as he does almost every day.

A transition source told CNN that Pence and Trump have spoken Tuesday, as they do nearly every day, but was unable to say whether they spoke specifically about the attacks in Turkey or Berlin.

