Two people injured in Lower Paxton Township fire

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Two people were injured in a fire Monday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Colleen Dr. for a report of a house fire.

Officials learned that a working garage fire spread to the house.

Two occupants of the house were taken for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.