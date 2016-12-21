× 4 Dallastown Area High School students injured in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Four Dallastown Area High School students were injured in a crash in Springfield Township on Tuesday night, according to Ronald Dyer, Superintendent at Dallastown Area School District.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 6000 block of Reynolds Mill Road. The car the students were riding crashed into the front of a home and flipped onto it’s side. All four teens, ranging in ages 17 to 16, were taken to the hospital.

School officials say three of the injured teens are seniors and one is a junior.

“We have counseling services for teachers, staff members, and students in place beginning early this (Wednesday) morning,” Dyer said.

The students names have not been publicly released and their conditions are not known.