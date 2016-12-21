“A Christmas Story” lego house could become a reality, with your help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big fan of the Holiday classic "A Christmas Story," is getting creative with his love for the film!

Jason Middaugh created a detailed lego model of the famous house in the movie.

This isn't your average lego house, it's a complete ode to the movie! Super cool, right?

It has references galore, including a working leg lamp and Ralphie on the stairs in his bunny suit.

Middaugh posted pictures of his lego house on the 'Lego idea page.'

Once he gathers enough money on the site, lego will review his design and consider it for mass production.

Middaugh needs 10,000 to make his dream come true.

If you would like to help, so you can one day own this lego set, click here.

It's safe to say that this a toy that won't shoot your eye out, kid.