Altijira Murray Products, LLC recalls ice cream products because of possible health risk

VENTURA, Ca. — Out of an abundance of caution, Altijira Murray Products LLC is undertaking a voluntary recall of selected, 16 oz. (pint size) packages of Foxy’s Thoughtful Ice Cream produced by a contract manufacturer because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The six recalled flavors, available only in pints, accounts for approximately 10% of the pint-packaged ice cream products carrying the Foxy’s brand label, equating to less than 4000 pints. All of the recalled products were manufactured and packaged in a facility owned by a contract manufacturer, Dr. Bob’s of Upland, LLC. No other products are being recalled & no illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found samples positive for Listeria monocytogenes in the contract manufacturer’s facility and in finished product of another company’s brand, leading the contract manufacturer to recall all ice cream products.

Because this recall affects only products manufactured specifically by the contract manufacturer facility, it is important that consumers carefully check the following flavor/code date combinations to be certain the correct products are removed.

The following flavors and “Best By” code dates are being recalled:

Rather Thoughtful Vanilla: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

Oregon Cherry Vanilla: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

California Pistachio: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

Rocky Road Less Travelled: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

Uncle Mike’s Double Chocolate: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

Salted Caramel and English Toffee: March 17, 18, 19, 20 2017

The recalled ice cream was distributed in stores in California and Pennsylvania and the North East. Recalled product was also available online.

The product comes in a 16-ounce (pint size) paper package marked with “Best By” lot numbers listed above and printed in black on the bottom of the carton.

Consumers who have purchased any of the six 16-ounce (pint size) packages of Foxy’s ice cream should not eat these products and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company recall message at 805 232 4519 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm PST. Monday through Friday. Customers may also contact Altijira Murray Products by email at foxysrecall@gmail.com.

Altijira Murray Products LLC is an extremely small business – just two people. Please leave a message on the Recall line and someone will call you back as soon as possible.

About Altijira Murray Products LLC.

We make amazing ice cream that’s just a little healthier for you. Ice Cream is not supposed to be healthy. It’s a treat, a reward, something sweet at the end of the day. We’re members of 1% For The Planet and use local, smaller manufacturers where possible to stimulate jobs and look after the environment. Our Foxy’s brand is a super premium ice cream with 20% less sugar and probiotics snuck in at the last minute – but don’t panic, you’d never know the difference.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration