Cakes for cops

Pennsylvania - Everyone deserves a little sweet treat around the holidays, and volunteers with Operation Blue Line are delivering some to local police departments.

Volunteers with the group are donating cakes from Giant to 8 different police barracks across Central Pennsylvania. The York County Sheriff says the event is a sweet community effort.

"This is in the spirit of giving and it's nice to know the community respects and appreciates the job that our deputies do," said York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber.

Organizers say this is the first year for the gesture, but likely not the last.