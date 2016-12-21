Chester County man gets prison time for stabbing man following online meetup in Ephrata

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Chester County man plead guilty Friday in Lancaster County court for stabbing a man at an Ephrata apartment in May 2016 after arranging a meeting online.

Colin E. Hunt, 20, will serve 5½ to 11 years in prison in exchange for the plea, according to First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen.

Hunt plead guilty to aggravated assault and robbery charges related to the May 23 incident. Hunt was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,950 for the victim’s medical bills.

Hunt met the victim at the Ephrata apartment after the two met via cellphone app, prosecutors said. While at the North State Street apartment, Hunt stabbed and slashed the victim. Hunt took two cellphones from the victim and fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital and survived after emergency surgery. He had wounds to his head, abdomen, and arm.