Early clouds then breezy for Thursday

MILD REST OF THE WEEK

Clouds thicken through the evening ahead of our next system, which pivots through mainly dry Thursday. There is a small chance for a spotty rain or snow shower early morning with the front. Temperatures still manage to climb to the lower 40s. Friday, the sunshine emerges to bring a beautiful, quiet end to the week. Temperatures are a tad warmer in the middle 40s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

A weak frontal system swings through Saturday triggering a few showers early in the day. Rain showers not snow showers so no white Christmas this year! The rest of the weekend is dry with no worries if your plans are to travel to see loved ones for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. High temperatures are mild both days in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are even milder to begin the week. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day is dry Monday. Temperatures jump to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A better threat for showers expected early Tuesday as a cold front crosses the area. Temperatures are in the 40s. Plenty of bright blue skies with high-pressure dominating Wednesday. Cooler temperatures back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist