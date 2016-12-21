× Ephrata man arrested on child porn charges

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–An Ephrata man is facing charges after police found over 40,000 images and videos depicting child porn on his computers and cell phone.

Craig Allen, 51, is charged with child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. Allen was arraigned Tuesday and on $100,000 unsecured bail.

On Sept. 8, the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force, the Ephrata Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Central Area Computer Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in th e100 block of East Fulton Street.

Authorities seized two laptops and a cell phone. A forensic analysis of the devices uncovered over 40,000 images and videos containing child pornography, according to police reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 30.