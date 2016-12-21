× Family Dollar robbed in Spring Garden Township, employees tied up

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who robbed the Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the store located at 1025 Mt. Rose Avenue around 9:43 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Employees told police the man entered the store and demanded money from the registers and safe. The man then tied up the employees hands and feet and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ to 5’7″ in height and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a design on the back pocket, boots, a black hooded jacket, green ski mask, black leather gloves and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org. Tips may also be submitted to the York County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-722-0991 or you may submit a tip on-line at www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.