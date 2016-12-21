× Teen killed after vehicle strikes wall in Franklin County

METAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A 17-year-old boy is dead following a late night crash in Franklin County.

Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 P.M. Wednesday night, on the 6400 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township.

State Police say the teenage victim was making a turn in his car, when he lost control an struck a concrete wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say no one else was hurt in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.