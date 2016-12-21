× Fire damages duplex in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Fire damaged a duplex in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out just before 1:20 p.m. along the 1100 block of Manheim Pike in Manheim Township.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Investigators say no one was home when the fire broke out on the first floor of the duplex.

The cause of the cause of the fire is under investigation.