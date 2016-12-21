× GIANT/MARTIN’S recalls Herr’s and Route 11 Potato Chips and SunSpire Chocolate Chips

CARLISLE, Pa. — After a recall by Herr Foods Inc. and by Route 11 Potato Chips, GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced they have removed from sale Herr’s Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The following products are included in this recall:

Herr’s Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2.625 oz., UPC 7260003339 with Best by Dates of November 13, 2016 thru March 27, 2017

Herr’s Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 8 oz., UPC 7260003420 with Best by Dates of November 26, 2016 thru April 24, 2017

Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips, 2 oz., UPC 4493500062 with Best by Dates between 2-9-17 and 6-10-17

Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips, 6 oz., UPC 4493500061 with Best by Dates between 2-9-17 and 6-10-17

GIANT and MARTIN’S have not received any reports of illnesses. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella could cause salmonellosis which is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella infections can be life-threatening, especially to people with weak immune systems, such as infants, the elderly, and people with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within eight to 72 hours. Other symptoms may include chills, headache, nausea and vomiting that can last up to seven days.

After a recall by SunSpire, GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets have also removed from sale certain SunSpire Organic Chocolate Chips which may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the ingredient label. These products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following product is included in this recall:

SunSpire Organic 42% Cacao Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips, 9 oz., UPC 7724150075 with Best By Dates of 24FEB17 thru 19SEP18

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Symptoms of food allergies can typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which they are allergic to. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these items are asked to throw away the product and bring the purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers who need any additional information on the recall may call Herr Foods at 1-800-523-5030. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.