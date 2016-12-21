× GIANT/Martin’s voluntarily recalls Diefenbach’s Potato Chips

CARLISLE, Pa. –- Following a recall by Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it has removed from sale Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The following products are included in this recall:

• Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, 9 oz., UPC 78565400014 with Best by dates between 18DEC2016 and 02APR2017

• Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, 2 oz., UPC 78565400015 with Best by dates between 01JAN2016 and 02APR2017

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella infections can be life-threatening, especially to those with weak immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. The most common manifestations of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within eight to 72 hours. Additional symptoms may be chills, headache, nausea and vomiting that can last up to seven days.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Dieffenbach’s at 877-790-9559. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Source: GIANT/Martin’s