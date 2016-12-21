× ‘KKK’, ‘Trump’ carved onto vehicles belonging to Hispanic male and male of middle eastern descent

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Borough police say a person or persons unknown vandalized vehicles of a Hispanic male and a man of middle eastern descent with carvings of “KKK” and “Trump”. The incidents apparently happened overnight while the vehicles were parked along the 200 block of W. Simpson Street.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call Mechanicsburg Police at 717-691-3300.