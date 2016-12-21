× Lancaster man accused of hitting 4-year-old girl

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster man is facing child endangerment charges

Angel N. Oliveras, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

According to police reports, Oliveras was caring for the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend on November 9 in Lancaster Township. While in his care, the girl sustained contusions on both sides of her face and was taken to the emergency room.

Police say that the child had been struck in the face by Oliveras. He was arraigned on December 16 on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 6.