Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Ramp restrictions are in place on the Capitol Beltway on PA-581 WB at 11-15SB for an overturned tractor trailer.

PennDOT cameras show us that the truck is currently in the grassy median and the ramp is partially shut down.

Stay tuned to FOX43 Traffic for the latest throughout your commute this morning.