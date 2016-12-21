× Penn State sues ex-president Graham Spanier

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has filed to sue its former president, Graham Spanier, for breaching his contract with the school.

Penn State says that Spanier violated his employment agreement when he withheld information he knew about Jerry Sandusky before the former assistant football coach’s arrest on child molestation charges in 2011.

The school wants Spanier to pay back the millions of dollars of compensation pay that he received over the past five years.

Penn State filed the claim on Monday, Dec. 19 along with their response to a revised breach-of-contract lawsuit Graham Spanier filed in the courthouse near State College in November.

In its filing the university argues that Spanier did not fully disclose the information he knew about the Sandusky investigation in 2011, or information about complaints regarding Sandusky showering with boys in 1998 and 2001.