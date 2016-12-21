Police officer pulls over student for speeding, then helps him tie his tie

MENOMONIE, Wis. — A police officer in Wisconsin did his job and more during a traffic stop back in November.

He spotted a young man, a student at University of Wisconsin-Stout, speeding on his way to class. The YouTube video shows Officer Martin Folczyk pulling over the driver, who quickly explained that he was in a rush and had stopped at a friend’s house because his friend knew how to tie a tie.

“I have to get a tie tied,” the driver said. “I have a presentation and I thought my buddy was home but he’s not, and I’m running behind.”

Before asking for his license and insurance, the officer asked the student for his tie, then loosely tied it around his own neck before handing it back.

“While I do this, why don’t you grab your proof of insurance and your driver’s license real quick,” Officer Folczyk said. “Probably not the best knot, but it will work.”

“Better than what I was going to do,” the student said. “Thank you so much.” The student was given a verbal warning.

*After seeing the video of the traffic stop, the police chief invited the driver back to the police station and taught him to properly tie his own tie.