NEWPORT, Pa. - Officials with the Newport School District say two people anonymously made donations totaling over $6,000. The money was to be used to pay off students' delinquent lunch accounts and was used to give about 55 students lunch for the rest of the year.

"Initially I was shocked. I am still trying to kind of let it sink in. It just speaks volumes to the wonderful community with which we live ," said Mike Smith, Newport Elementary School Principal.