× Water authority: Dallastown-Yoe water quantity is severely limited

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Safe Drinking Water, a malfunction occurred December 21 at the Dallastown-Yoe Borough’s water system.

While corrective measures have continued to be made, the authority reports its is severely limited. There is no disease-causing organisms that require mandatory water boiling.

What should I do?

It is necessary to continue to comply with the Water Authority’s request to conserve water. Only use the water authority’s water for essential uses, such as: drinking, cooking and bathing. Reduce shower time and limit laundry use.

What is being done?

The Water Authority continues to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and others to resolve the issue. At this time the Water Authority is not able to provide a definitive date and time when the system will become fully operational. Thus, a voluntary water restriction remains in effect until further notice.

The borough reports that it will inform residents when water no longer needs to be conserved.