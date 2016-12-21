Winter begins mild with increasing afternoon clouds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILD MIDWEEK: Temperatures moderate through the middle of the week, turning on the milder side for this time of year. Wednesday morning is still on the cold side, though not as frigid as yesterday. Temperatures begin in the lower teens to middle 20s. There’s plenty of sunshine to start with light winds. The afternoon brings milder temperatures with increasing clouds. Highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight into Thursday brings our next chance for a few snow or rain showers through the early morning. A few flakes could sneak into the northwest during the afternoon in the wake of the system, but nothing that would be a bother. Expect highs in the lower to middle 40s for Thursday.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: The holiday weekend has a small shower chance, but there is nothing expected to slow down travels. Friday brings plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. No white Christmas expected for us! Christmas Eve brings the chance for a few showers as a weak wave crosses our area. Christmas Day looks mainly dry, meaning no issues heading to your destinations. Temperatures are mild both days, with readings well into the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and looks mainly dry at this time. A few showers could sneak into the forecast, however. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday our next system crosses through, bringing a better chance for showers. Readings are in the 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!