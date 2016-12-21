× Woman found dead under Mulberry Street bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A woman was found dead Monday underneath the Mulberry Street bridge in Harrisburg, according to police reports.

The woman has been identified by the Dauphin County Coroner’s office as 18-year-old T’yanna Brown. Brown sustained internal injuries.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death is pending.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Sergeant Gautsch at (717) 255-3170 or email KGautsch@cityofhbg.com or Detective Paul at (717) 255-3154 or email JPaul@cityofhbg.com.