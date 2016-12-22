100 millionth visitor to Hershey Chocolate World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Today was a celebration decades in the making in Dauphin County!

Hershey's Chocolate World welcomed its 100 millionth visitors today. The Albert family, of Pittsburgh, made their way to Chocolate World where they were able to be the mayors of chocolate town for a day. They were also able to take place in a shopping spree in the store that benefited The Ronald McDonald House.

"It was a little bit overwhelming but it was great to do something for charity and for the Ronald McDonald House. That was awesome. But definitely overwhelming my kids are just a little b it overwhelmed but really excited," said Kristen Albert, 100 millionth visitor.

"It's a landmark for us and we're super excited about it because it really represents not only just 100 million people walking into our facility but 100 million memories that they've been able to make over all these decades," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of Hershey Experience.

Chocolate World was created 43 years ago back in 1973.