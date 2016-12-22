× Australian police thwart attack possibly planned for Christmas Day

Australian police announced Friday morning that they have made seven arrests while executing search warrants in connection with an ongoing investigation into a plot to commit a “multi-mode” terrorist attack, “possibly on Christmas day,” according to Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton. “Last night five search warrants were deployed as part of that operation. As a result of those search warrants, or during the execution of those warrants, seven arrests were made, and five of those persons are still in custody being questioned in relation to allegations of being involved in a terrorist event,” Ashton said during a press conference.