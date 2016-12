× Baby Jesus stolen from woman’s nativity scene in Perry County

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police are looking for thieves who stole baby Jesus from a Perry County woman’s nativity scene on Monday.

The woman told police that baby Jesus was taken from the front yard of her home along the 2700 block of Middle Ridge Road in Juniata Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police-Newport at 717-567-3110.