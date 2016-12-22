Candy isn’t just for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought Valentine's Day brought in the most customers to local candy stores for the year, think again.

Anstine's Candy Box in Spring Garden Township, York County, continues to thrive with recipes passed down over 100 years and several generations. Valentine's Day comes in as their third biggest holiday-seller of the year. Second? Easter. Christmas claims the top prize as their busiest time of year, with their York shop being bombarded with requests for Christmas confections since before Veteran's Day.

Thursday, FOX43's Bradon Long visited the shop to find out the history of Anstine's, a few of their Christmas classics and added on a little brewery flare to the Christmas holiday.