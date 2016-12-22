Central PA Food Bank still needs donations for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is in it's final push for holiday donations this year. Today is the final day of holiday box distribution.

Organizers say this holiday season they have seen a need increase and as a result, they have distributed more than 2,000 holiday boxes to their partnering agencies to ensure no one goes hungry this Christmas.

However, the donations are not just needed during the holidays, also year-round. Organizers say the best way to donate, other than by giving food donations, is through monetary gifts. According to the Food Bank, $1 equates to 6 meals. You can visit their website http://www.centralpafoodbank.org to donate and learn more information.