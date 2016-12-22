× Crash involving vehicle and tractor trailer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash occurred involving a SUV and a tractor trailer at 1 W. Main St. in Shiremanstown.

The tractor trailer was traveling west along the first block of W. Main St. and swerved to miss a stopped vehicle. The tractor trailer then hit an eastbound SUV, and slammed into a utility pole in front of Shiremanstown Fire Company.

Neither of the drivers were injured. There was damage to both vehicles and the SUV was towed from the scene.

PPL Electric crews are on the scene and they appear to be working on the damaged pole.

Police are investigating the incident.