Harrisburg health care firm owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa.–The owner of a Harrisburg health care services firm was sentenced Wednesday for making false statements relating to health care matters, engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally-derived property, and identity theft.

Rose Umana, 49, of Mechanicsburg, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Between January 2012 and January 2014, Umana, the owner and operator of Vision Healthcare Services, Inc., in Harrisburg, created false identification documents and fictitious occupational licenses for workers, according to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Umana then submitted bills to Medicaid for medical services not provided by the workers, billed Medicaid for services provided by someone other than the person claimed to be the provider and billed Medicaid for services not provided or provided by someone not qualified to provide the service.

Medicaid is the joint federal-state program that provides health care and nursing home coverage to low asset/income individuals.

Investigators say the total loss resulting from Umana’s scheme was $1,184,224. In addition to serving three years behind bars, a Judge also ordered Umana to pay $1,184,224 in restitution and ordered the forfeiture of $656,421. Umana was ordered to report to prison on January 23, 2017.