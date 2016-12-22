× Missing/runaway Dallastown teenager

UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE

Missing teen Chase Brennan has safely returned home according to his mother.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Police are on the lookout for a missing/runaway Dallastown teenager. Chase Brennan, 15 was last seen on Sunday evening, December 18. His mother says he has not been to school all week.

Chase is a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 111 pounds, with light blonde hair. He was wearing a light tan jacket, stone washed jeans and black Adidas sneakers. He also has a brace on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (443) 570-7739 or York Area Regional Police.