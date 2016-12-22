× PA State Police looking for missing woman in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have issued a missing endangered person advisory.

Troopers say 20-year-old Jessica Hill walked away from her residence in South Creek Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and never returned home. Police believe Hill is a person that may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Jessica Hill is described as 5’1″, 135 lbs., with red short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage jacket with purple lining, blue jeans, and hunting boots. Hill also wears black eye glasses.

PA State Police say anyone with information on Hill should immediately call 911 or contact PSP, Towanda at (570) 265-2186