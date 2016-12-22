Pedestrian struck in Hampden Township
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hampden Township on Thursday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on a bridge along Orrs Bridge Road.
Police say the pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk on the bridge when a car came up onto the sidewalk and struck them.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hampden Township police at 717-761-2609.