Pedestrian struck in Hampden Township

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hampden Township on Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on a bridge along Orrs Bridge Road.

Police say the pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk on the bridge when a car came up onto the sidewalk and struck them.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hampden Township police at 717-761-2609.