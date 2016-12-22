× Poll: Do you think Donald Trump should have held a press conference by now?

President-elect Donald Trump, since having been elected, has not held a press conference.

According to his newly selected White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, who was a pivotal fixture in helping to elect Trump, the Republican President-elect has decided to postpone holding his first press conference until January. It has been 44 days since the General Election, and it’s been 148 days since Trump held his last press conference. Conway was Trump’s campaign manager, and the first woman campaign manager to help elect a Presidential candidate.

In a tweet, Trump announced on December 12 that he would “hold a press conference in the near future to discuss the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest. Busy times!”

His Tweet came after he had previously tweeted on November 30, “I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses. Hence, legal documents are being crafted, which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!”

Conway has defended Trump, saying that he has been prioritizing his time by selecting his Cabinet leaders. Trump’s Cabinet picks still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump’s inauguration is less than a month away.

